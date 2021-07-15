New Balance’s BB9000 Basketball Shoe Just Dropped In Two New Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance just launched two new colorways for its latest basketball shoe.

Available now at Newbalance.com is the New Balance BB9000 in the monochromatic black and sail makeups. When the Boston-based athletic brand unveiled the BB9000 in March, it confirmed that the silhouette blends high fashion aesthetic with design elements pulled from its basketball archives.

To achieve this, the brand uses design elements from the fan-favorite 480 and 550 silhouettes to construct the shoe’s upper and is paired with a midsole that features the latest FuelCell cushioning tech found on the popular OMN1S and Kawhi basketball shoes.

“With the BB9000, we wanted to create something that stayed true to our roots but wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries,” Samuel Pearce, New Balance creative design manager, said in a statement. “We wanted to tell the story of our past but merge it with current hoops street styles, allowing consumers to take it form the court to the streets. We feel like the shoe we’ve created pushes basketball shoes into a new space and witnesses our performance innovation through a new lifestyle lens.”

The New Balance BB9000 in the “Black” and “Moonbeam” iterations are available now at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists. The shoe comes with a $140 price tag.

New Balance BB9000 ‘Black’

The lateral side of the New Balance BB9000. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance BB9000 ‘Moonbeam’