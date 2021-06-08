Aimé Leon Dore Founder Teddy Santis Previews New Balance’s Latest 990 Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to the “Water Be The Guide” 2002R collab designed by Salehe Bembury dropping this month, New Balance also has a new in-line sneaker on the way.

Teddy Santis, founder of New York-based lifestyle label Aimé Leon Dore, previewed the forthcoming New Balance 990v6 on Instagram this week. The lifestyle shoe wears the sportswear brand’s signature gray color palette covering an entirety of the mesh-based upper combined with 3M reflective and premium suede overlay panels. Adding to the design is a medium-sized “N” logo on the sides, white shoelaces and a two-toned midsole.

The New Balance 990 was created in the spring of 1978 when the brand gave its designers the green light to develop the best running shoe, regardless of the time it takes or the money it would cost. The result was the 990 model, and since then, new versions of the shoe continue to release.

According to the Instagram caption, the New Balance 990v6 will hit shelves in 2022, which is the same time that Santis will assume the creative director role at New Balance Made in USA.

Although sneaker fans will have to wait until next year to pick up a pair of the upcoming New Balance 990V6, sizes for the current v5 version of the shoe are available to shop now. This includes the 990v5 in the brand’s traditional gray colorway with select sizes still available on New Balance’s website with a $185 price tag. The shoe is also available in various widths ranging from x-narrow up to xx-wide.

New Balance 990v5