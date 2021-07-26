New Balance Just Dropped the 574 Shoe In a New Brown Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance continues to give its classic 574 shoe new looks.

Available now at the sportswear brand’s website is the brown-based “Incense with angora” colorway of the iconic 574 silhouette. This iteration of the shoe features a gray and tan mesh-based upper combined with light brown suede overlay panels while two-toned leather “N” logos appear on the sides. Cushioning the underfoot is the signature Encap midsole along with a speckled brown rubber outsole.

“The men’s 574 is iconic. With clean and classic lines, this die cut EVA sneaker makes a standout, everyday statement. Modern comfort upgrades mean this kick feels as great as it looks,” New Balance wrote on the shoe’s product description.

The New Balance 574 in the “Incense with angora” makeup is available at Newbalance.com for a retail price of $80. At the time of publication, you can buy the shoe in sizes ranging from a men’s 7 up to a men’s 13.

In related New Balance news, Jaden Smith is dropping two new “Trippy Summer” iterations of his Vision Racer lifestyle sneaker before month’s end. According to the brand, the styles incorporate kaleidoscopic graphics inspired by the artwork from Smith’s past and future album covers and his upcoming album will also include a track titled “Trippy Summer.”

New Balance 574

The lateral side of the New Balance 574. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The medial side of the New Balance 574. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

A front view of the New Balance 574. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

A top-down view of the New Balance 574. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance