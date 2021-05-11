New Balance Is Releasing Its Bold 57/40 Lifestyle Sneaker in Gray This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After being honored as Athletic Brand of the Year at FN’s first virtual Achievement Awards last year, New Balance continues its momentum in 2021 by giving its latest 57/40 sneaker a new look for May.

Hot on the heels of dropping a collaborative style with Mita and Whiz Limited in March, the Boston-based footwear brand will introduce the 57/40 in a new gray-based color scheme. The brand unveiled the aforementioned silhouette in January, confirming that it is a “fashion-forward” version of its classic 574 model.

The upper of the ’80s-meets-’90s shoe is crafted with a combination of breathable mesh and premium leather along with an oversized “N” logo appearing on the lateral side. Adding to the design are premium overlay panels with leather used for the mudguard and hairy suede for the heel counter. New Balance also stated the sneaker’s midsole is inspired by the 574 as well as “’90s heritage” along with an exaggerated outsole that boasts “classic 574 DNA.”

The latest iteration of the New Balance 57/40 will be released this Saturday at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select New Balance stores. The shoe will come with a $100 price tag. If prior releases of the shoe are any indication, fans can expect pairs to fly off the shelves when they hit shelves this weekend.

The lateral side of the New Balance 57/40 in gray. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

A top-down view of the New Balance 57/40 in gray. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance