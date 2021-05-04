The New Balance 550 ‘Burgundy’ Is Releasing Alongside Two Other Colorways This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has three new colorways of its popular 550 basketball shoe coming soon.

After delivering two red-hot collaborative styles with New York-based fashion label Aimé Leon Dore last month, the Boston-based sportswear brand has a trio of colorways arriving this Friday.

The New Balance 550 made its debut in 1989 and appeared anywhere ranging from the playgrounds to the hardwood. Similar to the red and blue iterations of the shoe that launched in December 2020, the upcoming styles come in the original color blocking seen on the full-grain leather upper and combined with a gray suede mudguard along with a perforated overlay panel on the lateral side. The latest offerings include “Varsity Gold,” “Burgundy” and “Black” makeups and are distinguished with the respective hues decorating the “N” logo, the tongue, heel counter, and rubber outsole.

The latest set of New Balance 550 styles will be released on May 7 at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select markets globally according to the brand’s Instagram account. Each pair will come with a $119.99 price tag. If previous releases of the shoe are any indication, expect the pairs to fly off of the virtual shelves immediately after the drop.

New Balance 550 “Burgundy”

The lateral side of the New Balance 550 in burgundy. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance 550 “Varsity Gold”

The lateral side of the New Balance 550 in varsity gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance 550 “Black”

The lateral side of the New Balance 550 in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

