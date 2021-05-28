Mizuno Releases a Patriotic Wave Rider Running Shoe Ahead of Atlanta’s Peachtree Road Race

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mizuno has released a new colorway of its latest Wave Rider running shoe just in time for the 52nd Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

Available now is the latest iteration of the brand’s acclaimed Wave Rider running franchise, the “1776” Wave Rider. As revealed in the product description of the shoes, “the upper pattern’s unique array of patriotic words ensures that no two pair are alike, but always created equal.” The upper features a predominantly white-based color scheme that’s decorated with patriotic texts, along with red and blue accents.

According to the brand, the shoe mirrors the design elements of its latest Wave Rider 25 model, featuring breathable engineered mesh on the upper providing a snug fit that’s also soft and breathable when running. The shoe’s standout design is the tooling, which features Mizuno Enerzy on the top of the midsole and heel wedge providing 15% more energy return and is 17% softer than the previous Wave Rider 24. Also in the midsole is the Parallel WavePlate that provides a forward propulsion sensation. Not only is the shoe stuffed with technological running advancements, but it also features eco-friendly materials including the aforementioned WavePlate, the shoelaces and mesh lining.

The Mizuno Wave Rider “1776” is available now in men’s and women’s sizing at Mizunousa.com and comes with a $135 price tag.

Aside from introducing a new shoe, Mizuno also announced partnerships with several Atlanta-based nonprofits to “inspire conversations surrounding diversity, equality and inclusion.” The nonprofits it aligned with include the National Center for Civil and Humans Rights, Equality Foundation of Georgia and Shepherd Center.

“Running has the opportunity to unite people from all walks of life to run for the greater good whether through popular road races like the 52nd Running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race or local specialty store group runs,” Chuck Couch, VPt of Mizuno Running, said in a statement. “The running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is a cherished tradition in Atlanta, and what makes it so special for Mizuno to be a part of each year is that it is celebrated and enjoyed by runners and spectators of all races, religions, sexual orientations, ability levels, and ages, among other unique differences. This year is even more special because of our partnerships with these incredible Atlanta organizations and the opportunity to share the stories of six local heroes who are influencing positive change in their communities. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such passionate and creative groups to further the message of equality and dignity across Atlanta, bringing together the various groups of people we know run each and every day.”

Mizuno “1776” Wave Rider for Men

The men's version of the Mizuno 1776 Wave Rider. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mizuno

Mizuno “1776” Wave Rider for Women