Marvel and Adidas Are Dropping a New Stan Smith Style Inspired by Groot

Marvel fans, listen up, because there’s a new sneaker collaboration with Adidas hitting shelves soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that a new Stan Smith style that’s inspired by the Marvel character Groot from the popular movie franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy” is releasing this week.

“A legend for 50 years and counting, Stan Smith shoes first made their mark on the tennis court. Not long after, they found their way to runways, stages and city streets. This pair adds subtle graphics of Marvel’s Groot to the iconic silhouette,” Adidas wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The collaborative Disney x Adidas Stan Smith “Groot” shoe features a white-based Primegreen upper that is constructed with 50% recycled content. The style’s signature design elements are the Groot-inspired graphics appearing on the tongue tag and the heel counter while the midfoot features the character’s signature “I am Groot” catchphrase, which replaces the traditional Stan Smith branding. Rounding out the look is a cork midsole and a white rubber outsole. The shoe comes packaged in a special box decorated with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character on the exterior.

The Disney x Adidas Stan Smith “Groot” will be released at Adidas.com this Sunday at 3 a.m. ET and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $100 price tag.

Disney x Adidas Stan Smith ‘Groot’

The medial side of the Disney x Adidas Stan Smith “Groot.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Disney x Adidas Stan Smith “Groot.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Disney x Adidas Stan Smith “Groot.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas