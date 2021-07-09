Madhappy and Vans’ Second Sneaker Collaboration Is Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans has linked up with a Los Angeles-based apparel company for a new sneaker collaboration that’s all about invoking optimism.

After delivering their first collaborative project last month, Madhappy is releasing another iteration of the classic OG Style 43 LX through the premium Vault by Vans line.

The latest makeup of the Madhappy x Vans OG Style 43 LX dons a subtle navy-based color scheme predominantly on the canvas upper. Adding to the design are optimistic Madhappy branding, which is also stitched on the tongue and a green co-branded footbed. Just like the first iteration, the shoe features sail-colored hand-stitched details and a set of “friendship-bracelet” style beads for personalized shoelaces. Rounding out the look is a bold red foxing stripe, a unique fold-down heel that transforms the Style 43 into a slide for maximum comfort as well as a baby blue outsole.

The Madhappy x Vault by Vans OG Style 43 LX collab will be released on July 13 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively at Madhappy.com. A retail price for the collab hasn’t been announced by the brands. If their first sneaker collab together was any indication, sizes for the latest pair are expected to sell out minutes after it releases.

For fans who miss out on buying the Madhappy x Vault by Vans OG Style 43 LX collab, additional styles of the iconic model are now available at select Vans retailers. To locate your closest location, click here.

The Madhappy x Vans OG Style 43 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

A front view of the Madhappy x Vans OG Style 43 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

A top-down view of the Madhappy x Vans OG Style 43 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans