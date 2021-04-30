You Can Personalize This New Adidas Ultraboost With Lego Bricks

Adidas Originals is dropping a new iteration of its popular Ultraboost sneaker next month with help from one of its frequent collaborators.

The German sportswear giant confirmed that a new Ultraboost DNA designed in partnership with Lego is arriving soon and unlike the duo’s kids collection that dropped this month, the forthcoming pair is releasing in adults sizing. Adidas revealed its sustainability plans last year in an attempt to reduce its carbon footprint when creating products and one of the objectives was to have more than 60% of its products to be made with sustainable materials this year.

This Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA is no exception as the collab features Primeblue, which is a high-performance knitted material made from Parley ocean plastic. Adding to the aesthetic is a graphic of Lego’s signature bricks on the toe box along with metallic silver overlay panels for the mudguard and heel counter. The collab’s standout design is the translucent lacing cage on the sides that’s customizable with the various Lego bricks provided with the shoe. The look is finished off with a white Boost-cushioned midsole and a black Continental rubber outsole.

The Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA is releasing on May 3 at 10 a.m. ET at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag.

Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA

The Lego x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The outsole of the Lego x Adidas Ultraboost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

