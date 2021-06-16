Lego and Adidas’ Latest Superstar Collection Includes a Shoe That You Can Build

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lego and Adidas have another collaboration on the way, which includes two new versions of the classic Superstar shoe.

For the latest project, the popular toy company reimagined the shell-toe silhouette including one to wear and one that fans can build out of Lego bricks.

Lego has kept the color scheme for its version of the Superstar as original as possible as the shoe does feature its standard white-based makeup and is contrasted by black accents on the side’s Three Stripes branding and heel tab, which have been altered the resemble the look of the stackable toys. In addition, the model’s iconic toe box has also been updated with a Lego-inspired design. Rounding out the look are gold hits appearing on the tongue while a white cupsole sits at the underfoot.

Also featured in the latest Lego x Adidas collection is a buildable version of the collaborative shoe. Just like its sneaker counterpart, this Lego version features the same design elements as the shoe including the shell-toe design as well as both the Trefoil and Three Stripes branding.

The Lego x Adidas Superstar collection will be released on July 1 at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET and at select Adidas Originals stockists. The prices will range from $90 to $140.

Lego x Adidas Superstar

The Lego x Adidas Superstar collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Lego x Adidas Superstar