Koio Co-Designs Customizable Sneakers to Celebrate Pride Month

Luxury sneaker brand Koio is getting colorful for Pride. Its Capri Pride sneaker features Koio’s versatile and classic white leather, along with a practical rubber sole and removable insoles. For a colorful twist, the brand cast this pair’s heel logo in rainbow colors. It’s also available in both men’s and women’s sizes, so everyone can celebrate Pride in style this season.

Koio’s Capri Pride sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

The shoe’s greatest detail comes in three sets of Velcro heel patches: one iridescent, and two rainbow and hot pink sets in soft wool-terry. Featuring the letters “FAM” and “ILY,” they’re designed to be mixed and matched however the wearer chooses.

However, these patches have a deeper meaning than just making a statement. While the rainbow set encompasses the Pride flag’s known colors, the pink set was also made with history in mind; the color references the Pink Triangle, a reclaimed symbol for gay pride in the ’70s. The emblem has since become a symbol of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement, as well as the ACT UP campaign that’s working to end AIDS.

Koio’s Capri Pride sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

As the sneaker was made in collaboration with the Ali Forney Center, the organization will receive 10% of its sales. The nonprofit, which is based in New York, aims to protect LGBTQIA+ teenagers and children from homelessness.

The Pride Capri’s drop follows Koio’s standout Retro Runner collaboration with Joe Jonas, which launched earlier this month. It’s also one of the latest Pride release in the fashion world, where brands have been producing limited-edition pieces, capsules and full collections to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQIA+ community at-large.