Kerwin Frost Adds a Face to His Adidas Forum Collaboration

Adidas Originals has tapped Kerwin Frost for its next collaboration and the result is a bold new look for the classic Forum shoe.

The multifaceted creative shared a first look at his collaborative Adidas Forum Mid on Instagram yesterday and in the caption, Frost wrote “And for my next act …” hinting that the shoe will be making its way to sneaker shelves in the future.

The photo provided by the designer reveals that the shoe will come with a white leather upper as its base while royal blue accents make an appearance on the sides’ Three Stripes branding, tongue, and sock liner. Frost puts his spin on the iconic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe by adding face-inspired details to the upper including the overlay panel at the forefoot that resembles teeth, a nose on the shoelaces, a pair of eyes on the eyelets, and hair by the ankle collar. Rounding out the look is “Kerwin Frost” branding stamped on the ankle strap and a white rubber outsole.

Although Frost shared the first look at his next Adidas collab on Instagram, the release of his shoe has not been announced by the two entities.

In addition to his upcoming Forum, Frost recently revealed that he also has a Superstar “Superstuffed” collab on the way. The shoe wears a standard white and black color scheme but it appears to be five sizes bigger than the wearer’s actual shoe size but featured added padding to accommodate for the extra room.