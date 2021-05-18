Kenneth Cole Is Celebrating Differences With Pride Month 2021 Collection 

Kenneth Cole is honoring individuality with the label’s Pride Month 2021 collection.

This year, the brand has launched a capsule of apparel, footwear and accessories — at KennethCole.com — with the message of celebrating that “being different is what we have in common,” Kenneth Cole said.

Walk proudly with Kenneth Cole’s Kam Pride sneakers. For women, the brand is offering a crisp white lace-up shoe that is designed with a rainbow stripe at the heel — a nod to the iconic Pride Flag. The shoe also features leather uppers and a rubber sole. The silhouette retails for $120 and also comes in black. For men, Kenneth Cole is offering the same white sneaker for $120.

Shoppers can also wear their pride with the brand’s Women’s Being Different Pride Tee. The top is white with the phrase “being different is what we have in common” in across the chest in a rainbow colorway. The same style is offered for men with both tops retailing for $59.

Kenneth Cole has also made it so you can bask in the sun with Pride Aviator Sunglasses, which retail for $114, and tell time in style with the Worldwide Rainbow Unisex Watch. The accessory features a rainbow globe on the face and comes with a $85 price tag. Shoppers can also add some pizazz to their face masks with Pride Face Mask Lanyards, which come in a pack of three for $28.

Kenneth Cole is among the many brands celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community this year with vibrant collections. Brands like Vans, Dr. Martens, Toms, Reebok and more have also unveiled festive capsules.

Shop the collection below.

Kenneth Cole Kam Pride Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

