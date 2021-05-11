Converse Adorns Its Iconic Shoes With the Art Keith Haring Created Throughout the 1980s

The lateral side of the Keith Haring x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.

Converse is honoring Keith Haring with its latest sneaker collection hitting shelves soon.

The Boston-based footwear brand announced that it has partnered with late New York artist for the first time ever by featuring his iconic drawings that were typically found on the vacant billboards of various NYC subway cars in the 1980s.

The collection will include the recently-released Run Star Hike High along with new takes on several classic Converse silhouettes including the Chuck 70 High, the Chuck Taylor All Star Low and the Pro Leather Low. Each shoe from the collection is decorated with his signature figures in a simple black and white color scheme along with pops of red appearing throughout.

The inaugural Keith Haring x Converse collection will also include the release of three T-shirts along with a bucket hat, each donning Haring’s signature figures.

The Keith Haring x Converse collection will be released this Thursday at 10 a.m. ET at Converse.com and at select Converse retailers. The retail price of the sneakers ranges from $65 to $120. Ahead of the upcoming launch, fans who are looking to shop the collection are urged to text “LATEST” to 75140 to get notified when the drop goes live.

