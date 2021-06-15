Kawhi Leonard’s Upcoming New Balance Kawhi ‘New Money’ Shoe Arrives in July

During Saturday’s Los Angeles Clippers game against the Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard not only delivered on the court, but he also debuted the new colorway of his signature New Balance basketball shoes.

To get the win, the Clippers shooting guard played in the “New Money” colorway of his Kawhi 1 signature shoe, and the silhouette is launching next month.

The “New Money” colorway is a continuation of a series that started with the OMN1S called “Money Stacks,” which was inspired by a bankroll and rubber band. Keeping with the theme, the “New Money” colorway features light blue and copper accents, taking inspiration from the $100 bill.

The design represents “the grind he has put in to become the global superstar he is today,” the sportswear company revealed in a press release. The sneaker will launch on July 1 in select markets globally.

New Balance Kawhi “New Money.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The new colorway comes after Leonard unveiled the “Moreno Valley” in May. The silhouette honors the baller’s hometown of Moreno Valley and hit shelves this month. the two-time NBA Champion already debuted on the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA Playoffs. According to the brand, celebrating the Southern California city that he’s from has always been a goal of Leonard, and launching the style at the start of the playoffs during a year filled with adversity seemed like the most appropriate time.

The New Balance Kawhi “Moreno Valley” sports a blue-based upper that’s contrasted by yellow and green quarter panels, a color scheme inspired by the look of the Moreno Valley seal, which is stamped on the tongue