Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Special Adidas Forums Dropping This Week

Adidas Los Angeles has linked up with an NBA legend for its latest sneaker release.

The German sportswear giant announced late last night via the Instagram account of online marketplace @NTWRK that it tapped Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to collaborate on a special Forum Low style.

According to @NBAKicks on Instagram, only 33 pairs of the shoes are releasing and 100% of the proceeds will go toward Abdul-Jabbar’s Skyhook Foundation benefiting the Los Angeles youth. The account also revealed that the gold mesh upper of the limited-edition sneaker has crafted out of a Lakers jersey. Adding to the bold execution are purple accents featured on the side’s Three Stripes branding along with Abdul-Jabbar’s jersey number stamped on the lateral portion. Rounding out the look is a white rubber outsole.

Abdul-Jabbar’s custom Adidas Forum Low will be released this Saturday exclusively on the NTWRK app via Sneaker Con’s virtual event but a retail price for the shoe has yet to be revealed.

Given the limited nature of the aforementioned collab, a majority of sneaker fans won’t be able to buy a pair but a different style of the Adidas Forum Low is available at Adidas.com now. At the time of press, the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is available on the Adidas website in a simple white and royal blue colorway in men’s size 4 to men’s size 11 for $90.

Adidas Forum Low