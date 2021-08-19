Reebok Is Releasing a Legendary New Look for The Kamikaze II

When it comes to the new colorway of Reebok’s Kamikaze II basketball sneaker, bolder is definitely better.

The shoe, which was originally released in 1995 as the signature from retired NBA great Shawn Kemp, still offers a cushy upper and the hexagonal cushioning that this line is known for. That said, it now has an added flair with its new “Batik Blue” colorway that’s an absolutely eye-catching callback to the decade when it was released.

“We think these men’s B-ball shoes speak for themselves. A fierce high-contrast design. Soft and supple upper. Iconic hexagonal cushioning. No details overlooked. Your competition may cry. Fair warning,” Reebok wrote, in a product description that’s as fierce as the shoe itself.

The colorway features a deep blue and crisp white color-blocking design with a bold wave pattern. This works to perfectly highlight the detailing on the shoe’s upper, which is made of synthetic nubuck and features leather details. It has an EVA midsole, which is a foam-like material that will evenly disperse weight for the most comfortable stride. Finally, it has a rubber outsole and a lace closure that makes it as comfortable as it is durable.

“Wow, I was almost speechless when I put these on for the first time and walked outside,” gushed one happy reviewer. “The colors just popped — be prepared to be stopped by people everywhere you go in these kicks.”

The Reebok Kamikaze II has a release date that is currently set for Aug. 20 via Reebok’s site. It comes with a price point of $120. It is also available in one other colorway that features sandy-colored leather paired with an aqua blue hue that highlights both leather and suede textures.



