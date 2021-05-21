Venus Williams & K-Swiss Reunite to Give Your Closet a ‘Glow Up’ With Their New Collection

K-Swiss and Venus Williams are back for the must-have collection of the summer.

The heritage brand and the tennis pro launched their second co-branded capsule today just in time for the onset of warm weather excursions. Filled with apparel and footwear, the K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams “Glow Up” collection hits shelves today at both k-swiss.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com with prices ranging from $69 to $150.

The capsule includes everything from shimmering shorts and leggings to iridescent jackets and comfy hoodies.

Venus Williams in new pieces from K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams ‘Glow Up’ capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

“EleVen by Venus is excited to be collaborating with K-Swiss again on a new, unique capsule collection,” said Williams in the press release. “K-Swiss has been an iconic brand for decades, so I loved creating looks that combine their timeless style with EleVen’s vibrant and sleek designs. With the ‘Glow Up’ collection, we created dynamic outfits that represent confidence, individuality, and versatility so our customers can feel their absolute best, both on and off the court.”

Venus Williams in new pieces from K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams ‘Glow Up’ capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Models in new pieces from K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams ‘Glow Up’ capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Models in new pieces from K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams ‘Glow Up’ capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Models in new pieces from K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams ‘Glow Up’ capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

In addition to apparel, the capsule also includes two new sneaker iterations. The K-Swiss Ultrashot 3 helps athletes perfect their game with a maximum return on energy return thanks to premium Surge 7.0 midsole technology; the shoe also incorporates 360 Plantar Chassis Support for all-around lateral movement as well as a durable outsole forme with Dragguard 7.0 for grip and traction.

The second shoe reimages the Court Traymore silhouette, creating the perfect off-duty shoe for between matches. Inspire by vintage trainers from the 1970s, the sneaker highlights premium full-grain leather uppers with iridescent accents and co-branding on the tongue.

K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Ultrashot 3 “Glow Up.” CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Court Traymore. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

“When I think of K-Swiss — from when I was younger until now — I think of classics. It works with everything. It’s based on the California lifestyle, and I’m from California,” Williams told FN during her exclusive cover story interview this month. “They’re open to creativity and new ideas. The design is incredible. With all those different aspects, it’s a perfect fit. I love being able to dive in to the archives”

CREDIT: Courtesy of EleVen

Buy Now: K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Court Traymore, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of EleVen

Buy Now: K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Sparklette Leggings, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of EleVen

Buy Now: K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Ultrashot 3, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of EleVen

Buy Now: K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Fly Away Jacket, $119.