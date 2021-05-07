Jimmy Gorecki’s New Pink Vans Chukka Collab Is Inspired by Philly’s Skateboarding Culture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Vans has only started collaborating with professional skateboarder Jimmy Gorecki on sneakers this year, the duo is ready to drop their second project together and it will fall under its premium Vault by Vans division.

Hot on the heels of unveiling its SpongeBob x Sandy Liang x Vans Sk8-Hi collab this week, the Cali-based skatewear brand announced its next collab is with Gorecki’s Jimmy Sweatpants (JSP) apparel label to deliver a bold Chukka Boot collab, which is his favorite silhouette from the brand.

The look of this “Roses Grown in Granite” collab is executed with a soft pink suede upper and is paired with matching shoelaces. Adding to the design is a white and pink checkerboard midsole combined with custom Philly-inspired graffiti designs by Joe Lees including “JSP,” “215” and “Love.” The same texts are applied to the insole of the shoe as a nod to Gorecki’s love for all the skaters who are generally seen on Philly’s 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.

The Jimmy Sweatpants x Vault by Vans “Roses Grown in Granite” Chukka collab will be released on May 12 at 10 a.m. PT exclusively at Jimmysweatpants.com. The shoe will be available in sizes ranging from 3.5 up to 13.

