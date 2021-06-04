Joe Jonas and Koio Launch Shoes Inspired by the ’80s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Koio’s shoe collaboration with Joe Jonas is here.

The project features a new version of Koio’s signature Retro Runner sneaker, which (as the name hints) is inspired by vintage running sneakers.

Joe Jonas for the Koio x Joe Jonas campaign. CREDIT: Atiba Jefferson

Jonas gained success through his work as a musician — perhaps you’ve heard of pop trio The Jonas Brothers? However, following the band’s hiatus, Jonas’ founding of electronic pop group DNCE, and the trio’s recent reunion, the singer’s earned a spot among stylish A-listers to watch. Typically accompanied by his other half, “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, Jonas has become a fashion fixture in recent years. The star’s colorful, retro-inspired style has bloomed through looks by Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Moncler, often mixed with brands like Stone Island and Chinatown Market. Frequently featuring signatures like double denim, animal prints and vibrant monochrome colors, it’s clear that the ’80s are a distinct style reference for Jonas — and one he brought to the table when designing the Runner with Koio.

Joe Jonas for the Koio x Joe Jonas campaign. CREDIT: Atiba Jefferson

To shoot the campaign, set in a basketball court and locker room, Jonas tapped Atiba Jefferson to photograph him. “I was excited to create something that felt 100% me with a brand that I know and love for their consistent quality and attention to detail,” said Jonas in a statement. “Having complete creative freedom to not only design the shoe, but creative direct the entire campaign was an amazing experience.”

The Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Runner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

The collaboration came from the “Cake by the Ocean” singer already being a Koio fan, regularly wearing the brand’s shoes since its 2015 launch. The style was chosen as a hallmark of Jonas’ favorite decade, with a color palette inspired by the 1982 sci-fi film “Tron.” The sneaker’s uppers have been redone in iridescent purple tech fabric, alongside Koio’s signature suede accents in mauve and burgundy.

The Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Runners. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

As far as materials, the shoe is also crafted with sustainability at its forefront. Koio’s signature Recycled outsole is composed of 68% polyurethane plastic TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) and its ReCycled midsoles are made from 30% polymer EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), incorporating eco-friendly materials with flexibility and sturdiness.

The limited-edition Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Runner, which retails for $298, is now available at Koio.co.