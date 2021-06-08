J.Crew Releases One of New Balance’s Most Wearable Summer Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has created one of the most wearable sneakers for the summer, and you can only get it at J.Crew.

Now available via Jcrew.com and in select stores is the New Balance CRT300 v2, a casual court-style sneaker from the Boston-based sportswear giant. The fresh, low-cut look aesthetically is ready for the summer’s dressed-up and dressed-down occasions.

New Balance CRT300 v2. CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

The look is executed with suede and leather uppers in white and tonal gray hues (with navy hits on the heels and tongues), which sit atop the brand’s comfort-focused REVlite midsoles and durable rubber outsoles, both delivered in white.

A full size run of the New Balance CRT300 v2 is available now via Jcrew.com, and pairs come with an $80 price tag.

A look at the New Balance CRT300 v2, available exclusively via J.Crew. CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

A top down look at the New Balance CRT300 v2. CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

The heels of the New Balance CRT300 v2. CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

The outsoles of the New Balance CRT300 v2. CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

Although this look is ideal for summer, it’s not the only casual style making headlines for New Balance this week. Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis revealed the forthcoming New Balance 990v6 shoe on Instagram this week, the latest update to the beloved 990 franchise dressed in the sportswear brand’s signature gray color palette. According to his caption on Instagram, the New Balance 990v6 is slated to hit stores in 2022.