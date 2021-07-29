J. Cole and Puma Are Releasing Their Final Two Dreamer 2 Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma and rap star J. Cole are dropping new styles of their Dreamer 2 basketball shoe this week.

The German sportswear giant announced today that two new colorways of Cole’s second signature model will arrive tomorrow. According to the brand, the latest set will be the two final styles of the shoe to ever release.

Headlining the drop is the Puma Dreamer 2 “The White Jointz,” which Cole debuted on the cover of the legendary hoops magazine Slam last month. The shoe features a predominantly white-based leather upper that’s contrasted with gray suede overlay panels. Adding to the design is a white RS-cushioned midsole and a gum outsole.

Also releasing is the Puma Dreamer 2 “Blue Dream” and according to the brand, the blue-based colorway of the shoe “symbolizes the bumps and bruises earned on the climb to greatness, a badge of honor that tell the competition: it will take a lot more than bruises to stop a Dreamer.” Blue hue works its way throughout the mid-cut upper and is combined with black accents including on the overlay panels as well as the RS midsole and outsole.

In addition to the two Dreamer 2 makeups, the “Ebony and Ivory” iteration of the RS-Dreamer is also restocking tomorrow.

The two Puma Dreamer 2 styles along with the RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” will be available at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. The shoes will retail for $125 to $130.

Puma Dreamer 2 ‘The White Jointz’

The Puma Dreamer 2 “The White Jointz.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma Dreamer 2 ‘Blue Dream’