J. Cole’s New ‘Off-Season’ Album Inspires the Next Puma Dreamer 2 Colorway

J. Cole released his latest album on May 14, “The Off-Season,” which has been praised by his loyal fan base. To celebrate its release, Puma created a new colorway of his latest signature basketball shoe, the Dreamer 2.

The Puma Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red” is the latest iteration of the court-ready shoe, which the brand said was inspired by J. Cole’s long-awaited album by J. Cole that was years in the making. This colorway features a bold red uppers with hits of black throughout that sit atop black midsoles and outsoles.

Puma Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma created the Dreamer 2 with both on-court performance and off-court style in mind. The model features elements from the brand’s RS-0, RS-100 and RS-X shoes to create a new design, and are executed with Puma ProFoam in the midsole to offer rebound and energy return. Also, the shoe’s full-coverage rubber outsoles were made to offer enhanced for exceptional durability and traction.

The Puma Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red” arrives May 21 via Puma.com and Footlocker.com, as well as at the Puma store in New York City and all Foot Locker banners. The sneaker will retail for $130.

Another look at the Puma Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The heels of the Puma Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To promote the sneaker, Puma shot a campaign with longtime brand ambassador and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The brand revealed the Dreamer 2 in January and delivered the shoe in the “January 28” colorway first. The look is a nod to the rapper’s song from his hit “2014 Forest Hills Drive” album, his birthday and the shoe’s release date. To further tie the theme together, Puma and J. Cole re-created the “2014 Forest Hills Drive” album cover, which features the beloved artist sitting on the roof of his childhood home, this time with the bold Dreamer 2 laced up.