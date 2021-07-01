Converse Is Letting Fans Customize the Chuck 70 With Graphics Designed by Issa Rae

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has teamed up with an award-winning actress for its latest sneaker collaboration.

The sportswear brand’s latest project is with “Insecure” star Issa Rae and the result is the customizable Issa Rae by You Chuck 70. According to the shoe’s product description, Rae teamed up with graphic artist and her long-time creative partner NickyChulo to design the customizable graphics for this drop.

Fans will be able to create their own rendition of the Chuck 70 with five hues for the canvas upper to pick from including two different graphic options. There are also four tongue graphics to choose from along with a choice of eyelets, shoelaces, and ankle patch along with two midsole prints.

“Nicky was introduced to us through our partnership for my label, Raedio,” Rae told Converse. “He serves as our art director, and from there, I was exposed to all ways he’s creative and collaborative. His creativity is endless and I’m a big fan of his minimalistic style (though he can do it all). He is truly a legend, and I was thrilled he was down to put his stamp on this.”

In Sept. 2020, Converse announced it’s bringing its All Stars program to the public and members had the opportunity to participate in a series of workshops, conversations and performances. The notable participants included Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, Dazed Media creative director Jefferson Hack, and Rae.

The Issa Rae x Converse Chuck 70 By You is available at Converse.com now. The custom shoe will retail for $115.

Issa Rae x Converse Chuck 70 By You