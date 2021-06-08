Foot Locker and Fila Celebrate the Upcoming Film ‘In the Heights’ With a Berry-Colored Sneaker

You can take Washington Heights with you wherever you go, thanks to Foot Locker and Fila.

To celebrate the release of the Warner Bros. film “In the Heights,” a musical about the vibrancy of the New York City neighborhood, Foot Locker and Fila have joined forces to release a version of the classic Original Fitness sneaker that captures the essence of the movie.

As for looks, the shoe is crafted with leather and suede and comes in a white, gray, purple and berry colorway. The fruity hues are found at the insole, heel tab and midsole, while white covers the uppers. Fila’s signature flag is a dual purple and berry combo with the “In the Heights” logo at the tongue and the Fila logo on the quarter and midsole. Giving the silhouette an even more exciting feel, the outsole is wrapped with a translucent material. Other design elements include “El Sueñito” and “Paciencia Y Fé” embroidered on each shoe — a direct nod to the Warner Bros. project.

In the Heights x Foot Locker x Fila Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Foot Locker and Fila continued the theme with the custom packaging, which includes a special co-branded shoe box and tissue paper.

The limited-edition sneaker, which comes with a $75 price tag and is available in women’s and men’s sizing, will drop on June 11 and will only be available at Foot Locker’s Washington Heights Community Power Store and via FootLocker.com. The storefront has served as a community landmark through the years and Foot Locker “wanted to honor residents by offering this exclusive product which celebrates the neighborhood’s beauty, creativity and culture,” the retailer expressed in a press release.

Along with the launch, a few pairs of the collaborative sneaker will be auctioned through Charity Buzz with all proceeds going to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

The film will also debut on June 11 and can be streamed on HBO Max for 31 days.