Hoka One One Adds a Speedy Trail Runner to Its Lineup

Hoka One One has added another trail runner to its lineup.

The latest off-road look from the running and outdoor-focused brand is the Zinal, which Hoka One One said is ideal for speedy trail and Fastest Known Time (FTK) races. The brand described the she as a slimmed-down and lightweight trail runner, offering a mix of speed and agility, that is also extra grippy on technical, mixed terrain.

Hoka One One Zinal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

From a tech standpoint, the Hoka One One Zinal comes equipped with industry-leading Vibram Litebase outsoles featuring 4mm lugs. Also, it is built with the brand’s ProFly dual-density midsole construction, which was designed to offer cushioned landings and propulsive toe-offs.

Hoka One One also created the Zinal with 100% vegan materials including the breathable mesh uppers made with recycled content, the gusseted tongues to help manage debris, protective toe bumpers and molded EVA sockliners.

The Hoka One One Zinal arrives July 1, with a presale starting June 15, via Hokaoneone.com. Retail price is $160.

Anmother colorway of the Hoka One One Zinal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

This new Zinal trail runner comes on the heels of several needle-moving releases from Hoka One One. For instance, the brand teamed up with outdoor gear company Cotopaxi in late-March to give its Hoka One One Torrent 2 trail shoe a new look. Also in March, the label released premium, all-gender versions of its Bondi L and Clifton L shoes with suede uppers. And to start the month, Hoka One One revealed a stylish collaboration with Thisisneverthat on the trail-ready Speedgoat 4.

The series of releases to start 2021 comes after a strong year for Hoka One One, capped off with a sales climb of a whopping 52.1% to $141.6 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020. And market watchers have said they do not believe this momentum will slow down any time soon. For instance, financial services firm BTIG revealed in a note that it believes the brand could eclipse $550 million in sales by fiscal year 2022.

The Hoka One One Zinal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

The Hoka One One Zinal outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One