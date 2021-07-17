Hoka One One Delivers an Update to Its Plush-Cushioned Rincon Running Shoe Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hoka One One has updated one of its key franchises.

The company has revealed the Rincon 3, a fresh silhouette in the running shoe line that is focused on both lightweight construction and plush cushioning. According to Hoka, the shoe features more than 20 millimeters of cushioning, and weighs just 6.2 ounces in women’s sizing and 7.4 ounces in men’s.

“Too often, runners picking out shoes are faced with a choice between supportive cushion and lightweight speed. The Rincon 3 asks: Why not both?” Hoka One One VP of product Gretchen Weimer said in a statement. “It is designed with cushion and support for day-in, day-out training, while remaining light enough to power a personal best on race day. Its ample cushion and smooth ride make it an unmistakably Hoka creation, while its remarkably light construction empowers runners to have it all in a single pair of shoes.”

Hoka created the look with lightweight, compression-molded EVA foam midsoles featuring aggressive cutouts, as well as enhanced rubber coverage on the outsole and the brand’s early stage meta-rocker tech added to offer a smooth ride. Other changes that make the Rincon 3 different from prior iterations include a redesigned upper with an asymmetrical tongue, a thinner pull tab and vented mesh uppers.

The Hoka One One Rincon 3 is available for preorder now via Hokaoneone.com, and will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform on Aug. 1. Retail price is set a $115.