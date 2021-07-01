Hoka One One Reveals Two New Hiking Boots Designed to Feel Like Running Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Hoka One One is best known for its performance running shoes, the brand’s latest silhouettes are designed for hiking.

The performance athletic brand has unveiled the new Anacapa Mid and Low GTX boots, which are styles the brand described will offer the wearer lightweight comfort of running shoes combined with the protection and support of a hiking boot.

The Hoka One One Anacapa Mid GTX is designed for athletes looking to take longer treks while exploring the great outdoors while the Anacapa Low GTX is geared towards quicker outdoor activities but also providing comfort. Both pairs are constructed with recycled materials including waterproof nubuck leather uppers while recycled polyester is used for the ankle collar and shoelaces. The models’ signature designs are featured in the tooling due to the compression-molded EVA midsole designed for impact absorption along with a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction.

“The Anacapa Mid and Low GTX aim to dispel the myth that effective hiking footwear needs to be stiff and heavy, or that it requires a long, uncomfortable break in period,” said Gretchen Weimer, the Vice President of Product at Hoka One One. “They’re lightweight, dynamic, and capable of a broad range of outdoor activities. In short: they’re fun, and they bring ultimate comfort and performance to everyday explorations.”

The Hoka One One Anacapa Mid and Low GTX models are available for purchase starting today at Hokaoneone.com and at select Hoka stockists globally. The Anacapa Mid retails for $170 while the Low will come with a $155 price tag.

