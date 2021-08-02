You Can Shop Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Summer Sneakers for Just $60

Gigi Hadid may have access to the season’s most luxurious footwear, but her favorite style lately is quite wallet-friendly.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram last week to share her latest off-duty look: a blue denim-on-denim ensemble —featuring an oversized button-down and Bermuda shorts — with an all-black pair of Converse high-tops.

Retailing for just $60, the monochromatic shoes feature canvas uppers with side eyelets and a matching sole.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has taken the classic kicks for a spin this summer, however. Back in late June, the paparazzi snapped her in the exact-same style as she headed to the Marc Jacobs’ runway show at the New York Public Library.

She matched them with an edgy outfit, too. The new mom looked effortlessly cool in a black ribbed tank top trimmed with lace, camel-colored wide-leg trousers and a timeless brown leather handbag by Loro Piana.

For accessories, the Versace muse chose aviator-style sunglasses and trendy layered necklaces with gold chains, beads, and pearls.

Gigi Hadid wearing her $60 sneakers in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Unsurprisingly, the OG basketball shoes have been a cult favorite for decades. In addition to Gigi’s go-to all-black version, they also come in a handful of other neutral to bright colorways so anyone can find their perfect look. The best part? They’re affordable and easy to wear year-round, as demonstrated by Hadid herself.

Shop the popular style below.