eBay Is Offering Up to 60% Off Adidas Sneakers Right Now

eBay is hosting a sale you don’t want to miss. For a limited time, the beloved e-commerce platform is offering up to 60% off Adidas shoes and apparel for men. Tons of classic sneaker styles from the Three Stripes are currently marked down, including the iconic Stan Smith and Superstar silhouettes. You’ll also find contemporary runners and skate-friendly pairs among the mix.
To streamline your shopping experience, we sifted through the discounted options and compiled the 11 best sneaker deals to be had. Check them all out below.
Adidas Originals Continental 80 Shoes
True to its name, these Adidas sneakers were inspired by styles popular in the ’80s. The classic white leather low-top with black accents is incredibly versatile and more than half off.
Adidas Alphatorsion Boost Running Shoes
Designed to offer comfortable support during intense cross-training sessions, this running shoe features a breathable construction and ultra-responsive Boost cushioning underfoot.
Adidas Originals Vegan Superstar Shoes
This all-white vegan iteration of the Superstar was crafted to reduce material waste to promote a better future for our planet. The shell-toe style is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials.
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Disney Mickey Mouse Shoes
When you wear 3D glasses and look at these Stan Smith shoes, graphics of Disney’s Mickey Mouse will come to life on the leather upper and footbed. Plus, the pair has been significantly discounted by 63%.
Adidas Terrex AX3 Hiking Shoes
Now half off, these Adidas hiking shoes are built to promote speed on rugged terrain. The Continental rubber outsoles deliver superior grip on wet ground and a molded toe cap offers extra protection. Meanwhile, breathable mesh in the upper and lightweight EVA cushioned midsoles should keep you comfortable on your feet for hours.
Adidas Originals Vegan Stan Smith Shoes
Another animal-friendly option, this minimalist version of the timeless Stan Smith has a supple vegan leather upper.
Adidas SL20 Running Shoes
Adidas’ SL20 runner boasts a seamless stretch mesh upper and lightweight Lightstrike cushioning to reduce foot fatigue. The breathable mesh upper helps prevent feet from overheating and features internal support to keep your foot locked down when running at high speeds.
Adidas Originals Nizza RF Shoes
These versatile triple-white sneakers featuring a smooth leather upper and lining are sure to go with plenty of looks in your closet. They’re also under $40 right now.
Adidas Originals Nite Jogger Shoes
Great for jogging after dark, these mesh-leather runners feature a Boost midsole cushioning and reflective details throughout to make you more visible when the sun goes down.
Adidas Grand Court Shoes
Adidas’ classic Grand Court leather sneaker is another pair that you can easily style with many outfits. Cop them for just $30.
Adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes
Originally designed as an indoor soccer shoe, the Samba OG is now a must-have street style look. The low-profile design feature a leather upper with suede overlays and a gum rubber midsole.