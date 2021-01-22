eBay Is Offering Up to 60% Off Adidas Sneakers Right Now

eBay is hosting a sale you don’t want to miss. For a limited time, the beloved e-commerce platform is offering up to 60% off Adidas shoes and apparel for men. Tons of classic sneaker styles from the Three Stripes are currently marked down, including the iconic Stan Smith and Superstar silhouettes. You’ll also find contemporary runners and skate-friendly pairs among the mix.

To streamline your shopping experience, we sifted through the discounted options and compiled the 11 best sneaker deals to be had. Check them all out below.

Adidas Originals Continental 80 Shoes

True to its name, these Adidas sneakers were inspired by styles popular in the ’80s. The classic white leather low-top with black accents is incredibly versatile and more than half off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Alphatorsion Boost Running Shoes

Designed to offer comfortable support during intense cross-training sessions, this running shoe features a breathable construction and ultra-responsive Boost cushioning underfoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Originals Vegan Superstar Shoes

This all-white vegan iteration of the Superstar was crafted to reduce material waste to promote a better future for our planet. The shell-toe style is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Disney Mickey Mouse Shoes

When you wear 3D glasses and look at these Stan Smith shoes, graphics of Disney’s Mickey Mouse will come to life on the leather upper and footbed. Plus, the pair has been significantly discounted by 63%.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Terrex AX3 Hiking Shoes

Now half off, these Adidas hiking shoes are built to promote speed on rugged terrain. The Continental rubber outsoles deliver superior grip on wet ground and a molded toe cap offers extra protection. Meanwhile, breathable mesh in the upper and lightweight EVA cushioned midsoles should keep you comfortable on your feet for hours.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Originals Vegan Stan Smith Shoes

Another animal-friendly option, this minimalist version of the timeless Stan Smith has a supple vegan leather upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas SL20 Running Shoes

Adidas’ SL20 runner boasts a seamless stretch mesh upper and lightweight Lightstrike cushioning to reduce foot fatigue. The breathable mesh upper helps prevent feet from overheating and features internal support to keep your foot locked down when running at high speeds.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Originals Nizza RF Shoes

These versatile triple-white sneakers featuring a smooth leather upper and lining are sure to go with plenty of looks in your closet. They’re also under $40 right now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Originals Nite Jogger Shoes

Great for jogging after dark, these mesh-leather runners feature a Boost midsole cushioning and reflective details throughout to make you more visible when the sun goes down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Grand Court Shoes

Adidas’ classic Grand Court leather sneaker is another pair that you can easily style with many outfits. Cop them for just $30.

CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

Adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes

Originally designed as an indoor soccer shoe, the Samba OG is now a must-have street style look. The low-profile design feature a leather upper with suede overlays and a gum rubber midsole.