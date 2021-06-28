LeBron James Honors WNBA Great Diana Taurasi With Latest Nike LeBron 18 Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

LeBron James is regarded by many basketball fans as the “G.O.A.T.,” which is an acronym for the greatest of all time. For his latest Nike LeBron release, he’s using it to honor a fellow basketball great.

The Diana Taurasi x Nike LeBron 18 “La Cabra” will hit shelves before the end of the week, and the look of the shoe was designed to commemorate longtime WNBA Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi. According to the shoe’s product description, this special makeup of King James’ signature shoe celebrates her proud Italian and Argentinian heritage along with her dominance on a basketball court.

The shoe features a black KnitPosite 2.0 upper that’s paired with green and red accents including various texts on the heel and tongue, which displays some of Taurasi’s most notable basketball accomplishments including winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2004, capturing three championships with the Mercury, and winning four Olympic gold medals. The shoe also features a graphic of a goat stamped on the tongue and footbed. Rounding out the look is a multicolored Zoom Air and Max Air-cushioned midsole.

The Diana Taurasi x Nike LeBron 18 “La Cabra” shoe is releasing this Friday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers and will come with a $200 price tag.

