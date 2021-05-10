Cottweiler Gives Reebok’s Futuristic Zig 3D Storm Hydro a New Look With Latest Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has rekindled its longstanding collaborative partnership with Cottweiler to drop a new collection together. This time, the sportswear brand and the British concept label have revealed the next installment of their ongoing “New Age Traveller” capsule consisting of apparel, accessories as well as two iterations of the new Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro sneaker.

According to Reebok, the sneaker “balances old-world inspiration, natural materials and the silhouette’s modern technological prowess.” The silhouette incorporates design elements used in sneakers created for water sports with its textile upper featuring a ShelterShield shroud, TPU overlay panels and a speed lacing system to give wearers a snug fit. Adding to the design is the responsive Floatride Energy Foam cushioning in the midsole and rubber outsole. The collection will include two makeups with each pair donning light and dark earth tones.

In addition to the shoes, also included in the capsule are apparel and accessories all wearing neutral-themed color palettes.

The Cottweiler x Reebok “New Age Traveller” collection featuring the latest Zig 3D Storm Hydro sneaker will be available globally starting this Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Reebok.com and select Reebok stockists. The shoes will retail for $180 each.

Cottweiler x Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro

The lateral side of the Cottweiler x Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Cottweiler x Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro