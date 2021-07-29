Converse Has Floral-Covered Chuck Taylor All Star Styles for Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has given some of its all-time classic silhouettes new looks for the summer.

Available now via Converse.com is a set of floral-covered “Hybrid Floral” Converse shoes, which includes the low and high top versions of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star, the modernized Chuck 70, the Chuck Taylor All Star Platform, and the Run Star Hike.

The floral graphic that’s inspired by real dried and pressed wildflowers cover the Chuck Taylor All Stars’ canvas uppers while the aforementioned print is applied to the OrthoLite-cushioned midsoles of the Chuck 70s. For the platform rendition of the Chuck Taylor All Star, the floral screenprint covers the lateral portion of the heel before the capsule is completed with the Run Star Hike featuring a three-toned color combination on the woven jacquard upper.

“Inspired by the healing and grounding colors found in nature, we’ve infused our classic Chucks with optimistic tones and dried wildflower prints,” the sportswear brand wrote on the shoes’ product descriptions.

The Converse “Hybrid Floral” collection is available now at Converse.com and at select Converse stockists. Retail pricing for the shoes range from $60 to $110.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ‘Hybrid Floral’

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “Hybrid Floral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform “Hybrid Floral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck 70 ‘Hybrid Floral’

The Converse Chuck 70 “Hybrid Floral.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Run Star Hike ‘Hybrid Floral’