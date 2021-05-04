Converse has delivered a new set of sneakers for fans that enjoy their time outdoors.

The shoe company just released its latest Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck 70 collection dubbed “The Great Outdoors” and it features various prints and patterns inspired by some of nature’s most scenic landscapes. Not only are the shoes inspired by mother nature but it’s also constructed with sustainable materials.

The designs of the collection are broken up into the respective models starting with two iterations of the Chuck Taylor All Star that feature bold graphics of various landscapes printed on the shoes’ canvas upper. In the spirit of celebrating mother nature, the styles boast recycled laces, linings as well as a Nike regrind outsole constructed with repurposed foams.

Rounding out the collection is three new colorways of the Chuck 70 silhouette. Unlike the aforementioned Chuck Taylor All Star, this trio of styles switches up the look by adding layers of various canvas and durable ripstop materials on the upper. The shoes also feature different colors as a nod to the way water interacts with land at different temperatures. The styles also are constructed with recycled linings, shoelaces and a Nike regrind outsole.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors” collection is available for purchase now at Converse.com with prices ranging from $60 to $90. Shop the looks below.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “The Great Outdoors”

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “The Great Outdoors.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “The Great Outdoors”

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star “The Great Outdoors.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors”

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors”

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors”

The lateral side of the Converse Chuck 70 “The Great Outdoors.”

