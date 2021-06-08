Concepts and Asics Team Up for a Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration Inspired by High-End Japanese Tuna

As part of its 25th anniversary collaborative series, Concepts is set to deliver yet another must-have look, this time reimagining an iconic Asics sneaker.

Concepts will release the Asics Gel-Lyte 3 OG “Otoro” this month, which is inspired by Japanese tuna of the same name. Breaking down the inspiration further, the Boston-based boutique detailed the transformation of Otoro — the belly cut of bluefin tuna — from avoided altogether to a delicacy, which has parallels to New England lobster.

Because Otoro is synonymous with luxury today, and is the menu item of choice for sushi lovers with the money to afford it, Concepts dressed the classic Asics shoe with pigskin suede in a range of pink hues to pull off the theme. Also, the sneaker offers nods to sushi knives and wasabi through its 3M hits and secondary lace set, respectively.

“Our relationship with Asics has allowed some of our most unique storylines. With ‘Otoro,’ we’re able to relay an amazing story and do so with utmost attention to material and execution,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a statement.

Concepts x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 OG “Otoro.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

The Concepts x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 OG “Otoro” arrives June 11 at 11 a.m. ET via Cncpts.com and at the Concepts stores in NYC, Boston and Dubai. The shoe will retail for $150.

Additionally, Concepts will release an apparel range inspired by the Michelin Guide, which it has labeled “an originator of consumer hype.” The collection features color palates — specifically, hues reminiscent of wasabi, tuna and steel — that serve as nods to “the Michelin vibe,” as well as sushi-counter practices. Also, a new Concepts script logo is utilized, which is inspired by the 1952 Michelin guide. The lineup includes crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, socks and T-shirts.