Civilist and Vans Come Together On a New Sneaker Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans has partnered with an iconic Berlin-based skate brand for its latest sneaker collab.

Arriving this week is the Civilist x Vans footwear collection designed in collaboration with artist Carsten Fock. The capsule will feature the release of three Sk8-Low styles and one of the pairs will be available exclusively at Civilist.

Best known for creating graphics and paintings inspired by fashion, pop culture, politics and society, the shoes feature Fock’s pencil-drawn letters embroidered on the side panels of the suede-based Sk8-Lows that say “Say Goodbye to the City.” Additional texts including the phrase “Back to the Roots” is printed on the footbed while “I once was in Berlin” covers the exterior of the accompanying shoebox. The collab is offered in three colorways including a contrasting white and black makeup as well as a tonal navy iteration releasing exclusively at Civilist.

Civilist and Vans’ latest footwear collection will release in-store exclusively at Civilist starting tomorrow followed by an online launch at Civilist on Thursday. The capsule will release globally at select skate retailers on Friday. To find out which participating shops are carrying the shoes, click here.

In related Vans news, the brand also collaborated with legendary rock band Metallica to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its best-selling “Black Album” with special Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On styles.

The Civilist-exclusive colorway of the Civilist x Vans Sk8-Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans