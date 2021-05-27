Casablanca and New Balance Are Releasing a 237 and 327 ‘Red Monogram’ Pack Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been more than a year since Parisian fashion house Casablanca introduced the collaborative New Balance 327, and in 2021, new colorways of the shoe continue to drop.

This month, Casablanca and New Balance will release a new “Red Monogram” iteration of the 327, as well as a new-look 237 silhouette in an identical makeup. Both styles come with perforated nylon uppers that are paired with Casablanca’s signature monogram designs at the forefoot and heel counter. Additional details include New Balance’s “N” branding as large overlay panels on the sides.

According to the product descriptions of the shoe, the looks are attributed to 1970s heritage and contemporary design with Casablanca’s signature monogram jacquard for a distinctive look that embodies the elegance of sport.

“New Balance and Casablanca have always brought a fresh take on elegance and sport through their collaborations. Getting to mix my world of tennis and my love for fashion was a super fun experience being involved with this project,” tennis phenom and New Balance ambassador Coco Gauff said in a statement.

Following an exclusive release on the fashion label’s web store last week, the Casablanca x New Balance 237 and 327 “Red Monogram” pack is releasing again via Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at New Balance stockists tomorrow. The first shoe will retail for $130 and the latter will come with a $150 price tag.

Casablanca x New Balance 327 “Red Monogram”

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Casablanca x New Balance 237 ‘Red Monogram’