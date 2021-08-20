×
Cardi B Uses New York City as Inspiration for a Fresh Reebok Collection Featuring the Classic Leather

By Peter Verry
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather
Cardi B in her latest Reebok Classic Leather.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok and Cardi B are back with another apparel and footwear collection this summer.

According to the athletic brand, the new “Let Me Be…In My World” range is inspired by New York City and features several nods to the rap megastar’s legacy. It includes one shoe, the Cardi B Classic Leather, in four eye-catching colorways.

Breaking down the collection further, Reebok shared that it builds on her first drop while also taking cues “from the concrete world where [she] grew up hustling.” It will be delivered with “dramatic proportions,” which includes tight fits, oversized sleeves with cropped waists and more. According to Reebok, the “I Like It” hitmaker’s personality is infused into every part of the line, such as cut-outs that represent “her open personality” and bungee details that allow for versatility.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear — from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

The “Let Me Be…In My World” collection will be available in inclusive colors, materials and sizing, which ranges from 2XS to 4X. For the footwear, Cardi B dressed the iconic sneaker in pink, olive, white and burgundy hues, which dominate from upper to outsole.

The apparel and Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather will arrive via Reebok.com at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 27.

Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather
Four colorways of the Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
And watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Cardi B’s photoshoot with Reebok for the upcoming collection.

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
