Brooks Running Celebrates Togetherness With New Victory Collection

Brooks Running is back with a new limited-edition collection.

The sportswear brand launched its latest Victory Collection this week and it’s comprised of three performance running models along with matching apparel and accessories. According to the sportswear brand on social media, the Brooks Running Victory capsule celebrates running togetherness and is designed to be worn no matter where you are in the world.

The set includes set iterations of the Hyperion Tempo, Launch 8, and Adrenaline GTS 21, which will be available in men’s and women’s sizing. The first model features a black-based mesh upper paired with Brooks’ branding in a multicolored design on the sides. The next shoe comes in a stealthy black woven upper similar to the previous shoe but the aforementioned multicolored accents now appear on the midsole. The final silhouette incorporates a multicolored mesh upper that’s paired with a black foam midsole and a blue outsole.

In addition, the limited-edition capsule includes a special t-shirt, hats, and socks.

The Brooks Running Victory Collection is available now at Brooksrunning.com and at Brooks Running stores. The retail pricing for the sneakers ranges from $100 to $150.

Brooks Running also released a patriotic Victory Collection in June 2016 ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Rio and the Fourth of July.

Brooks Running Launch 8

The Brooks Running Launch 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 21

The Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks Running

Brooks Running Hyperion Tempo