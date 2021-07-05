Brooks Delivers Its Charitable ‘Brave Like Gabe’ Collection to Honor the Late Runner Gabriele Grunewald

One year ago, Brooks-backed runner Gabriele Grunewald lost her life at the age of 32 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Today, the brand has a charitable collection available honoring her legacy.

Available now is the Brave Like Gabe collection, which features apparel and accessory selections as well as a new-look Launch 8 running shoe for men and women. With the release of the range, Brooks confirmed that it is donating $100,000 to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in support of rare cancer research on behalf of the Brave Like Gabe Foundation.

For this iteration of the Brooks Launch 8, the brand delivered the shoe with uppers featuring bright light breaking through storm clouds, which it said is an on ode to Grunewald’s optimism. Also, it includes her motto “Running on Hope” on the sock liner and the words “not today” on the heels, which the company said encapsulates her strength.

From a performance perspective, the Launch 8 is built for speed and to be light in weight, featuring dynamic BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning, new air mesh uppers with a snug yet secure fit created to keep the feet cool helps you stay cool and air-injected rubber at the front of the outsole mean tot grip surfaces and propel you forward.

The Brooks “Brave Like Gabe” Launch 8 retails for $100 in both men’s and women’s sizing, and is available now via Brooksrunning.com.

Brooks “Brave Like Gabe” Launch 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks