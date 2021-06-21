Bronze 56K and Reebok’s Latest Sneaker Collab Pays Homage to New York City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has partnered with a New York City-based skate brand for its next sneaker collaboration.

After delivering two special Club C styles in 2019, the athletic powerhouse has teamed up with Bronze 56K for spring/summer ’21 to give the popular Answer 4 and Classic Leather silhouettes a new look. According to a statement provided by the brands, the inspiration behind the shoes’ aesthetic references New York City’s vibrant sports culture, the skate scene, as well as the city’s bold flag.

The collaborative Answer 4 wears a predominantly sail color scheme while the Classic Leather features a bold blue-based upper combined with orange overlay panels. The styles replace Reebok’s traditional branding with Bronze 56K’s dice embroidery for the first shoe and logos on the tongue and footbed for the latter pair.

“Working with Reebok has been an amazing experience for the past three years,” the founder of Bronze 56k, Peter Sidlauskas said about his latest Reebok collab. “I think our projects keep getting stronger. It was such a great opportunity to exceed our expectations and make a full-on basketball shoe.” “Each [silhouette] has a different meaning to me. The Classic Leather is more simple, more casual, whereas the Iverson is more tech, more aggressive. I think they are polar opposites of each other, which makes them complement each other at the same time.”

The latest Bronze 56K x Reebok collection will be released exclusively at Bronze56k.com this Thursday and at Reebok.com this Saturday.

The Bronze 56K x Reebok Answer 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

