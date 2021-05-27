New Balance Taps Bricks & Wood to Collaborate on the Next 57/40 Sneaker Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance’s next sneaker collaboration is releasing soon, and for the sportswear brand’s latest project, it has teamed up with South Central Los Angeles-based apparel brand Bricks & Wood for the first time.

The collaborative products will include a new iteration of the New Balance 57/40 shoe along with co-branded apparel and accessories, which are designed by Bricks & Wood CEO and founder, Kacey Lynch. The 57/40 collab is executed with green suede uppers and features silver hits on the large “N” branding and heel tab. Rounding out the look is a white and tan midsole and a pink outsole.

According to New Balance, its latest partnership with Bricks & Wood is a “continuation of the meaningful partnerships the brand continues to form and reflects a desire to support Bricks & Wood’s mission of using fashion and footwear to address larger societal issues and perceptions.” The aforementioned statement holds true with the release of their “Jungle to Jungle” film, which tells the story about the little boy from South Central who grew up and designed a shoe to serve as a testimony for the youth everywhere that dreams do come true.

“Kacey and his team’s passion for product storytelling and their strong commitment to their community is what drew us to them initially,” New Balance senior collaboration and energy product manager Joe Grondin said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce New Balance’s global audience to Bricks & Wood and eager to bring New Balance to South Central with this collaboration.”

The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40 collab will launch globally at Newbalance.com on June 4 for a retail price of $150.

Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40

The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Bricks & Wood x New Balance T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance