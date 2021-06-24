Bodega’s Sold-Out New Balance 990v3 ‘Anniversary’ Collab Is Restocking Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bodega’s latest collab with New Balance released exclusively at the Boston-based store’s website last week, and as expected, the sneaker sold out. However, fans will have another shot at buying the collab soon.

The Bodega x New Balance 990v3 “Anniversary” wears a brown-based color scheme predominantly on the mesh-based upper and premium pig suede overlay panels. Adding to the design is a gray “N” logo on the sides, a green sock liner, and an Encap-cushioned midsole. According to the shoe’s product description, the collab is a nod to the 15th anniversary of Bodega’s original store opening with custom heel embroidery with the year 2006 on the left shoe and 2021 on the right.

The Bodega x New Balance 990v3 “Anniversary” will be released on July 1 at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe collab comes with a $220 price tag.

Bodega x New Balance 990v3 ‘Anniversary’

A front view of the Bodega x New Balance 990v3 “Anniversary” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next week to buy a pair, the Bodega x New Balance 990v3 “Anniversary” collab is available now on the resale market and the prices aren’t much higher than its suggested retail price.

On StockX, the lowest asking price at the time of press is $234 for a men’s size 10 and as high as $449 for a men’s size 14.

The medial side of the Bodega x New Balance 990v3 “Anniversary” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance