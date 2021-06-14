×
20 Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

By Tara Larson
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

With endless styles available that offer great versatility and comfort, it’s no mystery why sneakers continue to trend season after season. However, when you’re running late or moving quickly through airport security, having to tie and untie a lace-up silhouette can be a pain. For these instances, you may want to opt for a pair of slip-on sneakers.

This style of shoe is ridiculously comfortable and always looks good. Since it has no laces, you can quickly throw it on and head out the door. Plus, slip-on sneakers can be worn year-round and easily dressed up with any number of frocks or down with tees and leggings.

As with their lace-up counterparts, there are a range of slip-on sneakers offered to suit every style and budget. If you’re searching for something classic, try a pair from Converse or Vans. If you’re in the market for a designer look, popular brands like Coach and Burberry have some great options. And if prefer a sportier slip-on sneaker, Nike and Adidas are just two labels that carry athletic-inspired silhouettes.

No matter which look you’re going for, our list of slip-on sneakers for women has you covered. Keep scrolling to discover our top picks.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes

Inspired by running shoe styles, Adidas’ Puremotion Adapt combines a convenient laceless closure with a clean aesthetic. Its soft cushioning makes comfort a priority, while the inclusion of recycled content gives the shoe a sustainable twist.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes $65
Vans Classic Core Slip-on Sneaker

A tried and true favorite, Vans’ Classic Sneaker features the iconic checkerboard pattern on a skate-inspired slip-on silhouette.

Vans classic sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
Buy: Vans Classic Sneaker $55
Naturalizer Marianne Sneaker

Naturalizer’s sleek Marianne Sneaker gets a sporty twist with a clean white outsole. For all-day comfort, it features a dual-density cushioning and a contoured footbed with arch and heel support.

Naturalizer Marianne Sneaker, slip-ons, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy: Naturalizer Marianne Sneaker $79 $70
Allbird Tree Loungers

The popular Allbird Tree Loungers are breathable and crafted with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. The slip-ons are also machine washable and made from renewable materials.

Allbirds Tree Loungers, slip-on, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Coutesy of Allbirds
Buy: Allbirds Tree Loungers $95
Kurt Geiger London Leah Embellished Slip-On Sneaker

All eyes will be on you when you wear Kurt Geiger’s Leah Embellished Slip-On Sneaker. The leather upper is embellished with crystals, rhinestones and a beaded eye design at the forefoot.

Kurt Geiger London Leah Embellished Slip On Sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Buy: Kurt Geiger London Leah Slip-On Sneaker $150
Sperry Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker

Sperry’s Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker takes note from the espadrille, featuring a jute-wrapped platform sole for the ultimate summery look and a boost of height. Underfoot, the vacation-ready style also features a memory foam footbed to support your steps as you explore a new destination.

Sperry Crest Twin Gore Platform Resort Slip-On Sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Buy: Sperry Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker $80
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields

The best-selling Double Decker got an artistic update courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.’s signature Strawberry Fields print. The Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields slip-on features an organic cotton canvas upper for breathability.

KedsxRifles Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

Buy: Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields $70
Steve Madden Beale Black

Another great platform style, Steve Madden’s Beale Black sneaker is designed to fit your foot like a glove thanks to a stretchy, textured knit upper.

steve madden beale sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy: Steve Madden Beale Black $55
Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker

Brighten up your wardrobe with Everlane’s Forever Slip-On Sneaker. The colorful shoe is made from fully recycled materials and is machine washable.

Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane
Buy: Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker $60
Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker

A breathable knit upper and lightweight design make Ugg’s Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneakers perfect to wear in warm weather.

Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker $90
Nike Court Legacy Slip-On Sneaker

Nike’s Court Legacy Slip-On mixes sport and fashion. The style’s durable fabric upper, heritage stitching and a mini-Swoosh design honor a history rooted in tennis culture.

Nike court legacy slip-on sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike Court Legacy Slip-On Sneakers $55
Birdies The Swift Slides

Add sparkle to your step with Birdies’ The Swift Slides. The brand adapted its signature 7-layer cushioning technology into a removable, molded insole featuring a top layer of memory foam for maximum plushness. The leather insoles also feature a mini wedge to boost you up a bit.

Birdies The Swift Slides, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies
Buy: Birdies The Swift Slides $120
J/Slides Tiger Sneakers

The subtly colorful J/Slides Tiger Sneakers are a lightweight and comfort-driven option.

J/Slides tiger sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Buy: J/Slides Tiger Sneakers $79
Burberry Leather and Vintage Check Slip-On Sneakers

Go preppy with Burberry’s Leather and Vintage Check Slip-On Sneakers. The style features a standout mixed-media upper of cotton and Italian-tanned leather adorned with the brand’s signature plaid print.

Burberry leather and vintage check slip-on sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry
Buy: Burberry Leather and Vintage Check Slip-Ons $540
Vince Platform Slip-On Sneakers

Vince’s Platform Slip-On Sneakers offer a sleek snakeskin-like finish and solid lift of 1.5 inches.

Vince Platform Slip-On Sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Buy: Vince Platform Slip-On Sneakers $195
Franco Sarto Maldives Slip-On Sneaker

Nail casual-cool vibes in Franco Sarto’s Maldives Slip-On Sneaker, including a denim-inspired upper and subtly stacked platform sole.

Franco Sarto Maldives slip-on sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Franco Sarto Maldives Slip-On Sneaker $109
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip

The iconic Chuck Taylors also come in a slip-on design, the Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip.

Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip $60
Coach Wells Slip-On Sneaker

Show your love for the designer brand in Coach’s Wells Slip-On Sneaker, which boasts a canvas and leather upper detailed with the label’s signature logo pattern.

Coach Wells Slip On Sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach Outlet
Buy: Coach Wells Slip-On Sneaker $135 $95
Journee Collection Ash Slip-On Sneaker

Add a pop of animal print to your outfit with Journee Collection’s Ash Slip-On Sneaker. Offering snakeskin details at the heel and on a front-tie strap, the vegan leather style is rounded out with a cushioned collar and plush Comfort Foam insole.

Journee Ash Slip-On Sneaker, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Journee Ash Slip-On Sneaker $60
NeroGiardini E010881D Slip-On Sneakers

For a modern look, NeroGiardini’s Slip-On Sneakers feature a leather upper with an angled stripe design. The pair’s 1.8-inch platform sole will also give you a noticeable lift.

 

NeroGiardini E010881D Slip-On Sneakers, best slip-on sneakers for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: NeroGiardini Slip-On Sneaker $225
