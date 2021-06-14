20 Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
With endless styles available that offer great versatility and comfort, it’s no mystery why sneakers continue to trend season after season. However, when you’re running late or moving quickly through airport security, having to tie and untie a lace-up silhouette can be a pain. For these instances, you may want to opt for a pair of slip-on sneakers.
This style of shoe is ridiculously comfortable and always looks good. Since it has no laces, you can quickly throw it on and head out the door. Plus, slip-on sneakers can be worn year-round and easily dressed up with any number of frocks or down with tees and leggings.
As with their lace-up counterparts, there are a range of slip-on sneakers offered to suit every style and budget. If you’re searching for something classic, try a pair from Converse or Vans. If you’re in the market for a designer look, popular brands like Coach and Burberry have some great options. And if prefer a sportier slip-on sneaker, Nike and Adidas are just two labels that carry athletic-inspired silhouettes.
No matter which look you’re going for, our list of slip-on sneakers for women has you covered. Keep scrolling to discover our top picks.
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Inspired by running shoe styles, Adidas’ Puremotion Adapt combines a convenient laceless closure with a clean aesthetic. Its soft cushioning makes comfort a priority, while the inclusion of recycled content gives the shoe a sustainable twist.
Vans Classic Core Slip-on Sneaker
A tried and true favorite, Vans’ Classic Sneaker features the iconic checkerboard pattern on a skate-inspired slip-on silhouette.
Naturalizer Marianne Sneaker
Naturalizer’s sleek Marianne Sneaker gets a sporty twist with a clean white outsole. For all-day comfort, it features a dual-density cushioning and a contoured footbed with arch and heel support.
Allbird Tree Loungers
The popular Allbird Tree Loungers are breathable and crafted with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. The slip-ons are also machine washable and made from renewable materials.
Kurt Geiger London Leah Embellished Slip-On Sneaker
All eyes will be on you when you wear Kurt Geiger’s Leah Embellished Slip-On Sneaker. The leather upper is embellished with crystals, rhinestones and a beaded eye design at the forefoot.
Sperry Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker
Sperry’s Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker takes note from the espadrille, featuring a jute-wrapped platform sole for the ultimate summery look and a boost of height. Underfoot, the vacation-ready style also features a memory foam footbed to support your steps as you explore a new destination.
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields
The best-selling Double Decker got an artistic update courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.’s signature Strawberry Fields print. The Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields slip-on features an organic cotton canvas upper for breathability.
Steve Madden Beale Black
Another great platform style, Steve Madden’s Beale Black sneaker is designed to fit your foot like a glove thanks to a stretchy, textured knit upper.
Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker
Brighten up your wardrobe with Everlane’s Forever Slip-On Sneaker. The colorful shoe is made from fully recycled materials and is machine washable.
Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker
A breathable knit upper and lightweight design make Ugg’s Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneakers perfect to wear in warm weather.
Nike Court Legacy Slip-On Sneaker
Nike’s Court Legacy Slip-On mixes sport and fashion. The style’s durable fabric upper, heritage stitching and a mini-Swoosh design honor a history rooted in tennis culture.
Birdies The Swift Slides
Add sparkle to your step with Birdies’ The Swift Slides. The brand adapted its signature 7-layer cushioning technology into a removable, molded insole featuring a top layer of memory foam for maximum plushness. The leather insoles also feature a mini wedge to boost you up a bit.
J/Slides Tiger Sneakers
The subtly colorful J/Slides Tiger Sneakers are a lightweight and comfort-driven option.
Burberry Leather and Vintage Check Slip-On Sneakers
Go preppy with Burberry’s Leather and Vintage Check Slip-On Sneakers. The style features a standout mixed-media upper of cotton and Italian-tanned leather adorned with the brand’s signature plaid print.
Vince Platform Slip-On Sneakers
Vince’s Platform Slip-On Sneakers offer a sleek snakeskin-like finish and solid lift of 1.5 inches.
Franco Sarto Maldives Slip-On Sneaker
Nail casual-cool vibes in Franco Sarto’s Maldives Slip-On Sneaker, including a denim-inspired upper and subtly stacked platform sole.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip
The iconic Chuck Taylors also come in a slip-on design, the Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Slip.
Coach Wells Slip-On Sneaker
Show your love for the designer brand in Coach’s Wells Slip-On Sneaker, which boasts a canvas and leather upper detailed with the label’s signature logo pattern.
Journee Collection Ash Slip-On Sneaker
Add a pop of animal print to your outfit with Journee Collection’s Ash Slip-On Sneaker. Offering snakeskin details at the heel and on a front-tie strap, the vegan leather style is rounded out with a cushioned collar and plush Comfort Foam insole.
NeroGiardini E010881D Slip-On Sneakers
For a modern look, NeroGiardini’s Slip-On Sneakers feature a leather upper with an angled stripe design. The pair’s 1.8-inch platform sole will also give you a noticeable lift.