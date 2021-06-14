20 Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With endless styles available that offer great versatility and comfort, it’s no mystery why sneakers continue to trend season after season. However, when you’re running late or moving quickly through airport security, having to tie and untie a lace-up silhouette can be a pain. For these instances, you may want to opt for a pair of slip-on sneakers.

This style of shoe is ridiculously comfortable and always looks good. Since it has no laces, you can quickly throw it on and head out the door. Plus, slip-on sneakers can be worn year-round and easily dressed up with any number of frocks or down with tees and leggings.

As with their lace-up counterparts, there are a range of slip-on sneakers offered to suit every style and budget. If you’re searching for something classic, try a pair from Converse or Vans. If you’re in the market for a designer look, popular brands like Coach and Burberry have some great options. And if prefer a sportier slip-on sneaker, Nike and Adidas are just two labels that carry athletic-inspired silhouettes.

No matter which look you’re going for, our list of slip-on sneakers for women has you covered. Keep scrolling to discover our top picks.

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes

Inspired by running shoe styles, Adidas’ Puremotion Adapt combines a convenient laceless closure with a clean aesthetic. Its soft cushioning makes comfort a priority, while the inclusion of recycled content gives the shoe a sustainable twist.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Vans Classic Core Slip-on Sneaker

A tried and true favorite, Vans’ Classic Sneaker features the iconic checkerboard pattern on a skate-inspired slip-on silhouette.

Naturalizer Marianne Sneaker

Naturalizer’s sleek Marianne Sneaker gets a sporty twist with a clean white outsole. For all-day comfort, it features a dual-density cushioning and a contoured footbed with arch and heel support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Allbird Tree Loungers

The popular Allbird Tree Loungers are breathable and crafted with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber. The slip-ons are also machine washable and made from renewable materials.

CREDIT: Coutesy of Allbirds

Kurt Geiger London Leah Embellished Slip-On Sneaker

All eyes will be on you when you wear Kurt Geiger’s Leah Embellished Slip-On Sneaker. The leather upper is embellished with crystals, rhinestones and a beaded eye design at the forefoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Sperry Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker

Sperry’s Crest Resort Slip-On Sneaker takes note from the espadrille, featuring a jute-wrapped platform sole for the ultimate summery look and a boost of height. Underfoot, the vacation-ready style also features a memory foam footbed to support your steps as you explore a new destination.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields

The best-selling Double Decker got an artistic update courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.’s signature Strawberry Fields print. The Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Double Decker Strawberry Fields slip-on features an organic cotton canvas upper for breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

Steve Madden Beale Black

Another great platform style, Steve Madden’s Beale Black sneaker is designed to fit your foot like a glove thanks to a stretchy, textured knit upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker

Brighten up your wardrobe with Everlane’s Forever Slip-On Sneaker. The colorful shoe is made from fully recycled materials and is machine washable.