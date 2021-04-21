11 Best White Reebok Sneakers That You Can Shop Right Now

If you’re in the market for classic white kicks, look no further than Reebok.
The athletic company, which was founded in 1958 and remains one of the most popular brands among sneaker fans, offers a wide range of silhouettes, including high-top and low-top styles, in the milky hue. The footwear giant has a little something for everyone, including the Classic Leather, Club C Revenge, Club C 85 and more on Reebok.com.
For those not sold on the white sneaker trend, we’re here to convince you. White sneakers complement every outfit, but also add a timeless feel. For those who want just a slight vibrant flare, consider embracing white Reebok sneakers with subtle easy-to-style colors such as red, green and blue.
Here are our picks of the best white Reebok sneakers to shop right now.
Club C 85 Shoes
You can’t go wrong with a clean minimalist design, and the Reebok Club C 85 shoes have that effect. The kicks, which come in both women’s and men’s sizing, feature a low-cut profile, soft leather uppers and a lightweight midsole for cushioning. Pair these sneakers with cozy sweats, wide-leg jeans or even beach attire for a fun getaway.
Classic Leather Men’s Shoes
With the fashion industry being inspired by styles of the past, Reebok’s Classic Leather men’s shoes are perfect for that retro, yet enduring style. The kicks are inspired by 1980s running design and are equipped with leather uppers and a durable rubber outsole.
Classic Leather Women’s Shoes
The same style, but in women’s sizing. The Classic Leather shoes are crisp and can be paired with anything from satin dresses, a comfortable sweater set and even a leather look — if you dare.
Club C Legacy Shoes
The Reebok Club C Legacy shoes are a remix that blends a clean, classic look with a clear outsole. The shoe offers a lightweight feel, which is ideal for all-day comfort. The subtle blue accents make the style fun for tropical vibes.
Club C Double Shoes
You can feel sporty, but look chic with these Club C Double shoes that are inspired by women’s tennis. The upper is made of leather and the shoe is finalized with a stacked midsole, creating a chunky profile. Chunky shoes are big this season with celebrities trying out the trend.
Zig Elusion Energy Shoes
Go sleek in the Reebok Zig Elusion Energy shoes. The style features unique jagged lines at the zigzag midsole and finalized with air mesh uppers for added comfort. The style is available in men’s and women’s sizing.
Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Wide Women’s Shoes
These shoes are made for walking. The Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Wide women’s shoes feature DMX cushioning that provides an airy feel. The shoe is also equipped with a rubber outsole for traction. Pair these with activewear for a walk in the park or for your favorite trousers and a button up.
Club Memt Men’s Shoes
The Reebok Club Memt men’s shoes are another sneaker that offers a throwback feel as they were designed after tennis shoes. The silhouette features a clean design with etched lines on the midsole and a Union Jack logo.
Ex-O-Fit Hi Men’s Shoes
Sneakerheads, this one’s for you. The Reebok Ex-O-Fit men’s shoes maintains minimal styling with elements that are big on the streetwear scene. Additionally, the lock-in ankle strap creates a retro aesthetic.
Freestyle Hi Women’s Shoes
Ladies, you can get in on the retro fun, too. The Reebok Freestyle Hi women’s shoes offer crisp white leather uppers with ankle straps that provide support, comfort and give a nostalgic feel.
Workout Plus Shoes
The Reebok Workout Plus shoes, which come in both women’s and men’s sizing, are constructed with minimally styled uppers that keep the focus on its signature H-strap. The understated silhouette is designed for everyday style and the shoe also is equipped with a high-abrasion rubber outsole for durability.