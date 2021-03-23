11 High-Performance Reebok Training Shoes You Need Now

In addition to offering buzzy lifestyle silhouettes, Reebok has become beloved for its line of performance-boosting training shoes.

Since its original release in 2011, Reebok has created a number of Nano iterations, including the NanoFlex TR and the Nano X1, which released last month. Dubbed “the official shoe of fitness,” the Nano X1 was designed to be Reebok’s most comfortable, supportive, and versatile training shoe yet.

Beyond its popular Nano collection, Reebok offers some other solid gym-ready styles, including the HIIT for high-intensity interval training and the FlashFilm Train, both of which retail for under $100.

Designed for tough exercises, from runs and jumps to lifts and climbs, these shoes are made to support your every step and move with you for ultimate comfort and distraction-free workouts. Moreover, all of Reebok’s cross-trainers are built to last, since cross-training exercises can be hard on your shoes.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of training shoes, we rounded up some of the best Reebok styles for men to help you get the most out of all your workouts. Any of these shoes are sure to motivate you and help you to surpass your PR.

Read up on each pair and shop the styles below.

Reebok Nano X1

Engineered for multifunctional use, the upgraded Reebok Nano X1 also boasts a Flexweave knit upper that’s breathable, durable and supportive in key spots. Underfoot, lightweight Floatride Energy Foam cushioning delivers a responsive feel while a heel clip provides stability. Great for jumps, lifts, and more, the style is available in six colorways, with more expected to release throughout the year.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Nano X1 Grit

Reebok’s Nano X1 Grit combines a Flexweave upper with resilient stretch and support, lightweight, responsive Floatride Energy Foam cushioning and a heel clip that supplies extra stability for quick lateral moves.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

J.J. IV Men’s Training Shoes

Created in partnership with projected NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, Reebok’s J.J. IV Training Shoes are designed to support athletes through their toughest workouts. A Flexweave woven textile upper moves with you, while Floatride Foam cushioning allows for a lightweight yet responsive feel underfoot. Rubber outsoles also add grip. Shop the style in its new black and white colorway below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Nano X Unknown

Reebok’s Nano X Unknown mid-cut shoe is designed with a textile upper and high collar for increased stability and support on varied terrains. Available in three colorways, the pair also features added midsole cushioning and a decoupled outsole for superior traction and comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Nano X iO

Not only does the Reebok Nano X iO feature ample cushioning equipped for high-impact moves, but the supportive design offers a stable base for lifting. The style is also designed with bold stitching for a statement-making look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok NanoFlex TR

Also part of the Nano family, Reebok’s NanoFlex TR is made to support your most intense training sessions. It features a durable net mesh upper that will help keep feet cool and rubber outsoles with flex grooves in the forefoot that allow for a full range of motion. It also has a TPU heel clip that encourages multidirectional movement. And it comes in four colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Speed TR

Created with speed-style training in mind, the Reebok Speed TR provides all-direction stability to help you move quicker. Unlike sneakers in the Nano series, this style features a durable, lightweight and abrasion-resistant Cordura upper. It also has flex grooves on the outsoles that lend flexibility and traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Flashfilm Train 2

If your workouts are typically fast-paced, the Reebok FlashFilm Train 2 will help keep you moving. Highlights include a breathable mesh upper that will help combat sweaty feet and a FlashFilm midsole that’s incredibly lightweight and responsive. You can also count on the durable rubber outsoles to deliver reliable traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok HIIT

Reebok’s HIIT training shoes are designed to support the diverse movements of high intensity interval training, so you can perform burpees and jump squats to the best of your ability. The mesh upper has a pillow around the collar for a comfortable fit while the flexible outsoles provide strong grip on slippery surfaces. These also come in eight colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Nano X

This men’s version of the Reebok Nano X shoe has a soft, breathable Flexweave upper offering targeted support and stretch where you need it most. It’s also equipped with a compression-molded midsole and plush high-density foam collar that cradles the ankle for a comfortable, locked-in feel. Underfoot, the outsoles feature minimal drop to ensure stability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok Flexagon Force 3

Reebok’s Flexagon Force 3 is specially designed to enhance your freedom of movement when hitting the gym. It boasts a responsive FuelFoam-cushioned midsole and rubber outsoles with flex grooves for fluid movement during lifts. It’s also crafted with a cozy MemoryTech sockliner for a snug yet breathable feel.