The Best Reebok Sneakers Under $90 

With spring well underway and summer just around the corner, there is no better time than now to revamp your sneaker collection. And thanks to Reebok, you can do so without putting a dent in your wallet.

The athletic company offers a plethora of shoes in the running, training, and lifestyle categories that will keep you as trendy as ever as you exercise, head to work or enjoy a weekend brunch. What’s more, many are reasonably priced at under $90.

Founded in 1958, Reebok has become known as an iconic brand that perfectly blends fitness with everyday wear, producing styles that are loved by athletes and celebrities. From the Classic Leather style to the Club C Legacy and Zig Dynamica, Reebok offers a little something for everyone.

Prepare your wardrobe for the warmer days ahead with the 7 best Reebok shoes to shop under $90.

Reebok Energen Run

Reebok’s styles are designed to help wearers to run with confidence, with the Energen Run being no exception. The silhouette features breathable mesh on the forefront for comfort and closed mesh in the heel for support. Additionally, the sneaker comes with a FuelFoam midsole that allows the runner to feel balanced for a smooth and easy stride.

Reebok Energen Run Men's Running shoes. CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Flashfilm Train 2

Lightweight sneakers are always a good idea. Reebok’s Flashfilm Train 2 for men is a great option in this category, complete with mesh uppers for breathability and temperature management. The kicks, which come in men’s sizing, are also equipped with a Flashfilm polyurethane midsole to support a natural stride. The style is finalized with a rubber outsole for traction and durability. To top it all off, the shoe comes in a stylish Green/Harmony Green/Core Black colorway, which covers the uppers in an olive hue and completes the silhouette with a pattern design at the outsole.

CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Nanoflex TR

Whether you’re a gym rat or have to push yourself, we can assume you want shoes that will guide you through your workout. If so, Reebok’s Nanoflex TR training shoes are for you. These men’s shoes feature durable mesh uppers that are made for tough workouts. Additionally, flex groves in the rubber outsoles provide flexibility when you need it most.

CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Royal BB4500 H2 XE

With retro trends taking over 2021, Reebok’s Royal BB4500 H2 XE for men will be the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. The silhouette takes inspiration from old-school basketball shoes and features all-leather white uppers and a ballistic mesh collar. The high-top shoes also come in a crisp white hue that will go with many outfits.

CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Zig Dynamica

Reebok is taking us back to the future with the Zig Dynamica. The shoes offer a modern, running-inspired design with mesh uppers and a lightweight FuelFoam midsole that provides heel-to-toe comfort and responsiveness. The silhouette is finalized with a memorable zigzag midsole.

CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Classic Leather

A good white shoe goes a long way. The ever reliable and trendy Reebok Classic Leather is perfect for spring and summer as the silhouette is designed with leather uppers and a die-cut EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning.

CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok Club C Legacy

If you’re looking for a refreshing silhouette, Reebok’s Club C Legacy for women is exactly that. The style is effortlessly cool with tumbled leather uppers and a chunky, trendy midsole. Finished with a recycled rubber outsole, the style is better for the environment, too.