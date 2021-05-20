Bape and New Balance Have Two Collaborative 2002R Styles Dropping This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bape and New Balance are merging the worlds of streetwear with sportswear with their latest collaborative collection arriving this weekend.

The Bape x New Balance 2002R collab will include two new iterations of the popular running model with both styles donning camouflage accents. The collection, according to Bape, references sports training and military aesthetics with its latest New Balance shoe collaboration and matching apparel capsule.

For the sneakers, the uppers are made with a combination of suede, nubuck and leather, featuring Bape’s signature green or gray ABC camo printed throughout a layer of mesh. In addition, Bape’s shark design appears on the reflective heel counter along with a cushioned EVA midsole and wear-resistant rubber outsole.

The apparel in this Bape x New Balance collection will include T-shirts, hoodies, hooded jackets and shorts in the matching green and gray camo color combinations. The capsule’s signature design element is the collaborative Bape and New Balance logo, which blends the Ape head and the athletic company’s branding to create a “minimalistic visual expression.”

The Bape x New Balance 2002R collab will be released Saturday via Bape.com and at Bape’s flagship stores. Each pair will retail for 24,200 yen (roughly $222).

However, if you’re not willing to wait, StockX has pairs available now. For the gray look, the highest bid on the “stock market of things” at time of publication is $325 for a men’s size 12, and the top bid for the black and green style is $300 for a men’s size 11.

The lateral side of the Bape x New Balance 2002R collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The heel’s view of the Bape x New Balance 2002R collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The Bape x New Balance 2002R collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

The lateral side of the Bape x New Balance 2002R collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape