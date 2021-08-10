Bad Bunny and Adidas Have Another Forum Collab Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad Bunny and Adidas Originals have collaborated yet again and just like their recent drops, the project is centered around the release of a new Forum Low style.

The German sportswear giant revealed today that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low in a triple black “Back to School” colorway is releasing on the Confirmed app before month’s end.

According to Adidas, the stealthy execution of the shoe is “Inspired by the Puerto Rican cultural icon’s experience of growing up and going to school, the Bad Bunny Forum – Back to School is an invitation to the next generation to redefine and reimagine their everyday uniforms.”

The latest look of the basketball-turned-lifestyle model features a predominantly black color scheme and the silhouette has been revamped by Bad Bunny with a buckle by the ankle collar to fasten the shoe, a lacing shroud, and a new lacing system that fastens on the heel. Rounding out the design is a matching foam midsole and a rubber outsole.

For this collab, Adidas also created a video campaign that features young students in their educational environments while highlighting each student’s individual personality through the reinterpretations of their uniforms.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low “Back to School” will be released on Aug. 17 via Confirmed at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $160.

In addition to Bad Bunny, the multifaceted creative Kerwin Frost will soon be releasing his own Forum collab after he teased the project on Instagram.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low