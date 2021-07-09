Auralee Gives the Popular New Balance 550 Shoe a Premium Makeover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance has released several acclaimed 550 styles this year thanks to the help from some of its collaborative partners but there is at least one more pair dropping. This time, the Boston-based sportswear has tapped Auralee for its take on the popular lifestyle shoe.

According to the Japanese label, the Auralee x New Balance 550 collab features a monochromatic sail color scheme so that fans can see the depth and the craftsmanship of the shoe. The upper is constructed with premium leather including perforated overlay panels on the midfoot. Rounding out the look is a matching foam midsole and. gray outsole.

The New Balance 550 debuted in 1989 as a basketball shoe and thanks to its collaboration with New York’s Aimé Leon Dore, the shoe has been one of the brand’s most popular releases.

The Auralee x New Balance 550 collab will be released on July 16 exclusively at Auralee.jp and at Auralee’s flagship stores in Japan. A global release of the shoe will follow on July 26. The shoe will retail for 19,800 yen, which converts to $180. The store also announced that the raffle for the shoe will go live tomorrow and will conclude on Monday. Lucky fans who are selected will be notified on launch day.

In addition to its collab with Auralee, various styles of the New Balance 550 are often available at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers for $110 each.